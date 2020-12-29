Girl raped in Okara

OKARA: A girl was raped at 39/3R village on Monday. The daughter of Abid Ali was working in a field when accused Akhtar Masih came there and allegedly raped her. Meanwhile, the wife of Ghulam Abbas was allegedly abducted by six accused, including Ilyas, Muhammad Afzaal, Mehboob and Imran, at 33/2R village.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported at Chak Sahbeywala. Reportedly, Iqbal Bibi, w/o Muhammad Usman, was sleeping in her home when four dacoits entered the house and looted 3-tola gold, mobile phones and cash. Chorasta Mian Khan police have registered a case. Meanwhile, 10 armed dacoits entered the house of Qazi Asif at 6/1AL village and took away cash, eight cell phones and other valuables.

‘PROTECTION OF LIFE OF MASSES DUTY OF POLICE’: District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad has said that it is prime duty of police to provide protection to the life and property of the masses. Talking to reporters here on Monday, the DPO said that the police provided foolproof security to the masses on the Christmas. The DPO told that 1,500 policemen would perform security duty in the district on the new year night.