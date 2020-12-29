LHC CJ takes exception to CCPO’s statement about suspects’ release

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Monday took exception to statements of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh against courts for, what he said, discouraging the efforts of the police by releasing suspects.

Hearing a petition by a citizen against alleged harassment by the police, the LHC CJ observed that the suspects were released from the courts due to incompetence of the police to prove the charges.

“Tell this police officer that the courts grant bail to suspects under the law only,” the chief justice directed a provincial law officer, referring to the conduct of CCPO Sheikh. “Also make it clear to him that the courts are not subordinate to the police,” the CJ asked the law officer. “The suspects get relief due to its own failure, but the police try to shift blame to the courts,” the chief justice regretted.

He said the courts were there to serve the people and not to hear their (police officers’) rants. The CJ observed that the office of the advocate general of Punjab had a responsibility to initiate contempt proceedings against such police officers for maligning the courts. He instructed the law officer to scrutinise all interviews/ media statements of CCPO Sheikh and submit a report to the court. “No extra-constitutional act or a single contemptuous word would be tolerated,” the chief justice reminded the law officer.

The LHC CJ also expressed serious concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in the provincial metropolis. “The claim to correct all wrongs in three months also proved false,” the chief justice noted referring to the claims made by CCPO Sheikh after his appointment. The chief justice would resume hearing after winter vacations.

In a related development, Justice Aalia Neelum of the Lahore High Court Monday summoned CCPO Sheikh in a bail petition of a murder suspect. The investigating officer failed to produce a record of the case before the court, which annoyed the judge. The judge directed the CCPO to appear in person along with the record of the case on the next hearing.