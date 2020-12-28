266 qualify for constable posts interview

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Some 266 candidates, including 40 females and 226 males, qualified for interview for the posts of constables in Punjab police in district Muzaffargarh. According to police spokesperson, lists of eligible candidates have been issued after their running and written tests. He said the interview schedule would be issued soon.