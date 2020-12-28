‘Strict monitoring of commodities being ensured in Multan’

MULTAN: South Punjab Housing Secretary Liaqat Ali Chattha said that availability of commodities on government rates was being ensured. He said that they were continuously reviewing the prices of flour, vegetables and fruits.

The secretary expressed these views during visit to Vegetable Market and Sahulat Bazaar at DG Khan on Sunday. He said that strict monitoring of commodities including vegetables was being made.

He said that steps were being taken on war footing regarding clean drinking water facilities in the South Punjab. The construction of 100,000 toilets would help resolve the health issues in backward areas of this region.

The new era about uplift projects at all districts and tehsils of the South Punjab had been started and all arrangements were finalised in this regard, he added. The monitoring at markets and Sahulat Bazaars would be continued in future as well, the secretary added.