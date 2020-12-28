Anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad from Jan 11

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The anti-polio campaign will start in the district from January 11, 2021. In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the ongoing training workshop/session of the polio staff at District Health Office and talked with the staff about training aspects. The DC asked the polio teams to reach out to all the issues during the session.