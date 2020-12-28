close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
December 28, 2020

Anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad from Jan 11

December 28, 2020

FAISALABAD: The anti-polio campaign will start in the district from January 11, 2021. In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the ongoing training workshop/session of the polio staff at District Health Office and talked with the staff about training aspects. The DC asked the polio teams to reach out to all the issues during the session.

