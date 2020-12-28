Orakzai, Hangu receive heavy snowfall, rain in second spell

HANGU: Several areas in Orakzai tribal district and the adjoining Hangu received heavy snowfall and rain during the second spell of winter on Sunday.

The snowfall and rain turned the weather chillier that forced the people to confine to their homes. The rain and snowfall started at 4am on Sunday and continued intermittently for the entire day in several areas of lower subdivision of Orakzai district, including Chaman, Janna, Storikhel, Uthmankhel, Saidkhel Baba, Ferozkhel, Kalaya, Leera, Jabar Top and Dabori, Yakh Kandao in the upper subdivision of the district.

The scenic resort Samana located at the boundary between Hangu and Orakzai districts and central parts of Orakzai, including Mushti Mela, Issakhel, Anjaghali Goeen and other areas also received heavy snow and rain. The areas received several feet of snow, badly hitting the mobility of the local population and damaging electricity and telephone networks in many areas.

Severe cold weather gripped many areas after heavy snow covered a number of areas in Orakzai. The locals said that roads leading to Jabar Top, Kraz, Kalaya, Sanpog, Yakh Kandao and Samana would get blocked if the snowfall continued persistently.