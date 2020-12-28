close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 28, 2020

Is there any issue with checking NAB officials’ credentials, asks Mandviwalla

Top Story

 
December 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Sunday wondered if there was any issue with scrutinising the assets, degrees and domiciles of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials. Talking to media persons at the Sukkur Airport before departure for Garhi Khuda Bukhsh, Saleem Mandviwalla said the NAB was the biggest hurdle in working of the bureaucracy. He said bureaucracy cannot work properly if NAB doesn't mend its ways.

Mandviwalla said it was the responsibility of the Parliament to monitor the performance of institutions. He asked if there was a problem in monitoring performance of NAB. The Senate deputy chairman said his case was in the court and he would submit his reply there. He said the Senate elections could not be held before schedule.

Latest News

More From Top Story