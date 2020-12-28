COVID-19 second wave to be controlled soon: Shafqat Mehmood

LAHORE:Federal Minster for Education and Professional Development Shafqat Mehmood has said that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has been able to effectively control the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic and with the help of frontline soldiers the second wave will soon be controlled as well.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the 40th annual international three-day online symposium at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Sunday. Noted speakers from the USA, UK and Pakistan deliberated on the current COVID pandemic and important ongoing research in the field of medicine.

The minister appreciated the efforts of KEMU and the attached hospitals in quality service delivery during coronavirus pandemic. He specially appreciated Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and his team members, including HOD medicine Prof Bilquis Shabbir for their role in provision of tele medicine services to the patients.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan highlighted the effective strategy and response by the government in COVID-19 pandemic. The country was appreciated all over the globe due to effective national policy.

KEMCAANA President Dr Samia Nawab Waseem highlighted the contributions of its organisation to KEMU. She said that in the current year, 52 Kemcolians got residency in the USA which is one of the highest numbers. This speaks of the highest quality in medical education and training at King Edward Medical University under the current leadership, she added.

APPNA President Prof Naheed Usmani appreciated the great input of all the speakers and declared the webinar. She acknowledged the efforts of Prof Saira Afzal in strengthening and training of family physicians at KEMU. She announced a collaborative programme between KEMU and APPNA to expand the specialty across the country. She said that filling the void was necessary.