Rawalpindi/Islamabad: Six more die of coronavirus, 175 test positive

Rawalpindi: The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is showing a downward trend for the last two weeks though the virus is continuously claiming a significant number of lives from the region.

In the last 24 hours, another six patients died of COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the death toll from the region to 922 while as many as 175 new patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities taking the tally to 48,444.

According to details, the virus has claimed four lives in ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 402 and as many as 123 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking the tally to 36,844 of which 31,575 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 4,867 on Friday.

From Rawalpindi district, two patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 520 in the district. Another 52 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from the district taking the tally to 11,600 of which 10219 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 861 on Friday.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 81 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district are undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while some 780 confirmed patients have been in home isolation.