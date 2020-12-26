‘Devising comprehensive code of ethics best way to pay homage to Quaid’

Rawalpindi: The best way to pay homage to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to devise a comprehensive, pragmatic national 'Code of Ethics' in the light of Quaid's teachings and practices, said M. Yousaf Aziz, President, Pakistan National Movement.

“As grateful and responsible citizens, we all are obliged to pay homage to the selfless services and sacrifices rendered by the Founder of the Nation namely Quaid-e-Azim Muhammad Ali Jinnah to relieve us from the subservient status and clutches of the then colonial masters. Quaid-e-Azim was endowed with a professional legal mind, statesman’s acumen, and unprecedented integrity of soul and character. While facing all his political opponents and odds all these qualities were exemplary vantage,” he said this while addressing 'Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Conference' by Department of Promotion of National Language and a similar event arranged by Bazam-e-Urooj-e-Adab, Rawalpindi here on Friday.

Giving a detailed account of Quaid’s life and services for the creation of an independent Muslim state in South Asia, M Yousaf Aziz referred and displayed a historic document --‘Pledge of Sacrifice' that Quaid-e-Azam took at the convention of National Legislators held in Delhi on April 9-10, 1946. Yousuf Aziz further enunciating his views on this issue said that pledge was also taken by five hundred Muslim representatives drawn from throughout the sub-continent besides urging the whole Muslim nation to take this pledge of sacrifice in the cause of national freedom.

He also quoted many contemporaries eulogising the rare qualities of leadership and magnetic personality and traits of the Great Quaid. He urged the quarters’ concerned /incumbent authorities to give serious thought to devising a national code of ethics by making appropriate additions and amendments and getting it signed by all echelons of major stakeholders of the Nation.

Other speakers of the event included Dr. Riaz Ahmed, F.M Malik and Dr. Rauf, who paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation.