Pervaiz Elahi greets nation on Quaid’s birth anniversary

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi in his message to the nation on the Quaid Day and Christmas has said that Quaid-e-Azam had put forth the ideology of Two Nations Theory on knowing the mentality of the Hindus. Quaid’s stance on Two Nations Theory has proved true in today’s world.

Ask the Muslims of India how is their condition, there all minorities including Muslims are facing oppression from Hindus making their lives miserable, he said. Ch Pervaiz Elahi in his Christmas message congratulated the Christian community saying that all minorities in Pakistan are enjoying equal rights. We established a separate ministry for the first time, allocated funds in the budget for restoration and repairs of their churches.