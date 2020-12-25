Strong notice taken over info on Indian false flag operation: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday said a strong notice has been taken over information about Indian preparations for a false flag operation inside Pakistan.

Pakistan also reiterated that there is no change in its principled position on the issue of Palestine. For just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

The spokesman to several queries demanded from India is reminded once again of its obligations and urged to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident in which 11 Pakistani Hindus died and inform it of the progress.

To a query about the death of Ms Karima Baloch, the spokesman said immediately upon learning about the issue, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto requested the Toronto Police to share information and details of the cause of her death.

“According to Toronto Police, the circumstance have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected. The family has been updated,” he added.

Meanwhile, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Middle East and Muslim countries Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi visited Palestine's Embassy and during the meeting Palestinian Ambassador handed over letter of Palestine President Mehmood Abbas. During the press conference, the Palestinian envoy read out message of Palestine President Mehmood Abbas for people and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his letter, the Palestine president appreciated bold and courageous stance of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Palestine issue and stated that it is honour and prideful for Palestinians and Palestine government. Ahmed Rabaie said that Palestinians and government of Palestine are very thankful for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for Pakistan's bold stance on Palestine issue.