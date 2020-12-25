Governor Sarwar approves several summaries

LAHORE: Governor Ch Sarwar in his capacity as Chancellor has approved several summaries regarding affairs of various public sector universities of Punjab.

A spokesperson to the governor said that Governor/Chancellor has approved adoption of Punjab Regularisation of Service Act 2018 and Punjab Regularisation of Service (Amendment) Act 2019 vis-à-vis regularisation of contract employees of the University of Gujrat.

The governor also appointed Dr Zahoor ul Hassan, Professor of Biochemistry, University of Sargodha as Pro Vice Chancellor of the same university. He also approved the members for the Academic Council of Kohsar University Murree.