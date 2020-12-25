High security in Punjab on Christmas ordered

GUJRANWALA: Minister for Law Punjab Basharat Raja Thursday ordered foolproof security and best sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Christmas, Birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and New Year night.

Addressing a video link meeting with divisional commissioners and RPOs, the minister said the

Christian community would be facilitated with all possible relief from the government departments.

The minister said law and order should be ensured at all levels on Christmas and New Year's eve and security of churches, places of worship and important places should be made foolproof.