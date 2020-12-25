‘Visually-impaired daily wagers to get contract in Punjab’

LAHORE: The government will give contract to all visually impaired daily wagers and will renew contracts of those already, this was announced by Law Minister Raja Basharat who reached Mall Road to meet the protesting blind persons.

The government will make new law to improve the lot of visually impaired persons, he said. Blind persons blocked Chairing Cross on Thursday. They had come from different cities of Punjab to demand their rights.

They have been unwavering in their demand for employment to all those who do not have one and regularisation of contract and daily wage workers among them. They demanded utility allowance, utility guide and house allowance apart from raising retirement age to 65 years. The blind persons have vowed to continue their protest till the acceptance of their demands.