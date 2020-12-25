close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

2 cops injured in Charsadda

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

CHARSADDA: Two policemen sustained injuries when motorcyclists opened fire on them during snap checking at Dargai village on Charsadda-Mardan road in the limits of Sardheri Police Station on Thursday.

The police said that they had barricaded the Charsadda-Mardan road for checking the vehicles.In the meantime, they said that two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on the policemen.

Latest News

More From Peshawar