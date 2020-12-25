2 cops injured in Charsadda

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: Two policemen sustained injuries when motorcyclists opened fire on them during snap checking at Dargai village on Charsadda-Mardan road in the limits of Sardheri Police Station on Thursday.
The police said that they had barricaded the Charsadda-Mardan road for checking the vehicles.In the meantime, they said that two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on the policemen.