Station commander visits RCCI

Rawalpindi : Station Commander and President of Cantonment Board Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiyani visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and attended a briefing on RCCI Gwdar Business Conference, Glorious Rawalpindi Project (city beautification) and city development.

Speaking on the occasion, Station Commander Ijaz Qamar Kiyani said that all stakeholders have to work together for the development, beautification and promotion of business activities in the city. The extension work of Ammar Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk will begin in January 2021 and it will be completed in one year.