‘Corrupt’ politicians woes a cautionary tale, says Imran

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed reforms in the police’s conduct so they treat the privileged and common citizens in the same manner and characterised the “corrupt politicians” as a cautionary tale.

“I want the police to shun its discriminatory attitude towards citizens, and rather treat the common man like a VIP,” the Prime Minister said in his address here at the passing-out of cadets at the Police College, Sihala.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to see the Islamabad Police perform in the best manner and emerge as a “new vibrant force in the new Pakistan”. He mentioned the reformation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police by the government of his party.

He said: “A good society is known for how good it treats its weaker segments. The armed forces protect the frontiers of country, while the police safeguard the lives and property of citizens.” Peace and security, he said, “are the pre-requisites for a society”.

Terming the police the country’s asset, Khan said the force should be given due respect and vowed to provide every possible facility to police personnel as an acknowledgment of their services. He said the government would also consider giving the Islamabad Police health cards and bring their salaries on a par with Punjab Police.

Khan felicitated the outgoing police cadets and urged them to get ready to serve the nation with diligence. He advised them to always choose the path of righteousness in their professional lives, which he said could be tough but would be based on the principles of integrity and honesty. To illustrate his point, he mentioned that the politicians who chose the path of corruption faced a life filled with humiliation and also pushed the country into debt trap.

The Prime Minister said the government had made a remarkable achievement on the economic front by bringing the country’s current account deficit in the surplus for the fifth consecutive month “after 17 years”. He said the government, under its vision of austerity, was controlling expenditures because of the country’s debt. Khan said expenses of the Prime Minister House had been cut by 60 per cent in addition to other reductions in expenditures of the federal government.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reviewed the parade where the contingent presented a salute. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and senior police officials were also present.