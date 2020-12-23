KMU to set up regional campus in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, has announced to set up a regional campus in Dera Ismail Khan after Swat, Kohat and Lakki Marwat.

The campus will soon be established in collaboration with Gomal University DI Khan to offer degree programmes in Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Nursing, BS Dental Technology, BS Anesthesia and BS Medical Lab Technology.

The decision was taken in a meeting between KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad.

KMU Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Legal Adviser Malik Tahir Wasim Bandial Advocate, Deputy Registrar, Establishment, Inamullah Wazir, and Assistant Registrar Muhammad Tayyab were present as well.

It is worth mentioning that Gomal University and KMU have decided to set up joint institutes in various fields of Allied Health Sciences under the joint degree programme for which Gomal University has agreed to allocate its buildings.

Dera Ismail Khan will be the fifth city in the province after Peshawar, Swat, Kohat and Lakki Marwat where KMU will set up own sub-campus.

It may be recalled here that after the main campus of Peshawar, in addition to every regional and divisional headquarters a sub-campus, will be set up apart from a sub- campus at federal capital and an international campus at Kabul in light of the decision taken by the University Syndicate chaired by Prof. Zia-ul-Haq in the 34th meeting.

