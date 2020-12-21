Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed is now on TikTok

DUBAI: One of the most recent and well-known users are Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the ruler of Dubai and vice president of the United Arab Emirates, who has announced officially joining the platform.

"I officially joined TikTok, the fastest growing platform with more than 800 million users. We want to be where people are. We want to create positive Arabic content and we want to listen to young people and share our stories with them," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter, announcing the news to his fans and followers.

According to The National, the ruler plans to use the video-sharing app to connect with his millions of followers around the world. He will share short clips of his 50-year journey in public service, "providing insights in leadership and management to inspire youth to create positive change in society", the news agency added.

Despite being uploaded only a day ago, the ruler's first video, shared from the handle @hhshkmohd, already has more than 93,000 likes, with the numbers increasing by the hour.