4,000 ex-Khasadar, Levies personnel integrated into KP Police

RAWALPINDI: Around 4,000 former Khasadar and Levies personnel on Sunday were integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police after completing four months of training in the first phase.

In collaboration with Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the first phase of training of former Khasadar and Levies personnel for integration into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had come to an end, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday. The first phase of training in different areas of the tribal districts lasted from September to December 2020.