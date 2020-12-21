close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
December 21, 2020

Pak Army soldier martyred in Balochistan

December 21, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in exchange of firing with terrorists in the Awaran district of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, on receipt of intelligence information regarding presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar near Awaran, Balochistan, security forces conducted a search and clearance operation. Due to exchange of firing with terrorists, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal was injured and evacuated to Karachi. However, the soldier embraced shahadat due to excessive bleeding.

