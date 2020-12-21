PNS Tabuk — reliving past history

PNS Tabuk, manufactured for Pakistan by the Dutch ship manufacturing company M/s Damen Shipyards, which built the corvette at its yard in Galati in Romania, has been inducted into the Pakistan Navy (PN) fleet.

M/s Damen signed the contract with Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production for two multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV), for PN on 30th June 2017 following a tender process. The facility has built nearly 40 vessels for the defence and security division, including the last seven complex naval vessels for the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Stefan cel Mare offshore patrol vessel, the flagship of the Romanian Border Police.

The first of the duo, PNS Yarmook also a state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare platform with cutting edge self-protection and terminal defence systems was inducted earlier this year.

Like its sister vessel, PNS Yarmook, the latest addition too is capable of performing a variety of maritime operations and can transport both a helicopter and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). The ship can also launch two high speed Rigid Hull Inflatable boats (RHIB) simultaneously and also has the capability to accommodate two 20-foot-long containers for special mission-based operations.

Vessels in PN follow a tradition of being named after historical figures or names. PNS Tabuk has been named to commemorate the Battle of Tabuk, the final ghazwa of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). It took place during Rajab and Sha’ban of the year 630 in the region of Tabuk.

This scribe has a number of pleasant memories related to the name Tabuk. During my posting as Naval and Air Attaché at Riyadh (1991-1995), I hosted the predecessor of the current PNS Tabuk with the same name. It was a Brooke-class Guided Missile Destroyer Escort of the US Navy, which along with seven other destroyers, had been leased to Pakistan on March 31, 1989 and renamed as PNS Tabuk (D-163). It was returned to the US Navy on November 29, 1994 after completion of the lease.

The earlier PNS Tabuk visited the Royal Saudi Naval base at Jeddah during the holy month of Ramadan. It was my honour to help enable all crew members to perform Umrah and Ziyarat of the Holy Mosque of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at Madinah, despite the rush during the month of fasting. I remain indebted to the Royal Saudi Navy, which despite the holidays in the last week of Ramadan, not only provided buses and escorts for the crew members to carry out their short pilgrimage but the Commander of the Royal Saudi Navy Western Fleet along with the Governor of Jeddah, honoured us by joining the crew and myself for Iftar cum Dinner on board PNS Tabuk.

The Pakistani Consul General, four visiting parliamentarians from Islamabad and a number of Pakistani dignitaries in Jeddah also graced the occasion, making it memorable.

Later, during my stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, my family and I undertook an expedition by road, trying to trace out the route which the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had followed on his ghazwa via Madain Saleh to Tabuk and onwards to the Gulf of Aqaba, which is now in Jordan. My family and I were greeted with warm Saudi hospitality when we reached Tabuk, which left a deep impression upon us.

It is a matter of pride for PN that on 23 January 1948, the first-ever inspection of naval units was carried out by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as Governor General. On that auspicious date, on board H.M.P.S. Dilawar, the Quaid, addressing the officers and men of PN, with his prescience, laid the foundations for the vision and mission statement of the fledgling nation’s armed forces.

He categorically stated: “…the primary responsibility for the defense of our country will rest with us and Pakistan must be prepared for all eventualities and dangers. The weak and the defenseless, in this imperfect world, invite aggression from others. The best way in which we can serve the cause of peace is by removing temptation from the path of those who think we are weak, and therefore, they can bully or attack us. That temptation can only be removed if we make ourselves so strong that nobody dare entertain any aggressive designs against us. …every one of you has an important role to play in strengthening the defense of the country and your watchwords should be faith, discipline and self-sacrifice. You will have to make up for the smallness of your size by your courage and selfless devotion for it is not life that matters but the courage, fortitude and determination you bring us.”

The father of the nation, who had expended the last ounce of his energy in getting us our independence, left us orphans on 11 September 1948.

It was then Royal Pakistan Navy’s sad but profound privilege of providing the gun carriage, which carried his mortal remains as part of the cortège from the Governor General House to his final resting place. Cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy assume the ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum of the father of the nation, every Independence Day.

The PN, which made a humble start with Pakistan’s Independence on 14 August 1947, comprising four sloops, four fleet minesweepers, eight motor minesweepers and harbour defence launches, has come a long way. It contributes effectively to credible deterrence, national security and maritime economy, safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime interests while radiating influence in the region with a global outlook. PNS Tabuk too will play an important role in enhancing PN’s vigilance as an offshore patrolling vessel.