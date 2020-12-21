PTM organises peace seminar in Janikhel Bannu

PESHAWAR: The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) organised a peace seminar at Janikhel in Bannu district on Sunday.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar and others attended the seminar, which turned into a public rally.

The participants demanded release of Member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir, Haneef Pashteen and other PTM activists who had been languishing in jails since long.

The PTM leaders appealed to the human rights organisations and mainstream political leaders to intervene and help release the arrested lawmaker who was elected as MNA from South Waziristan in the July 2018 elections.

Ali Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16 after he attended an event on the sixth death anniversary of the Army Public School martyrs and was handed over to the Sindh Police.