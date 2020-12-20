Lockdown gets tougher in England

LONDON: A new, tougher fourth tier of coronavirus restrictions for London and much of south-east England has been announced. It starts on Sunday.

The whole of Wales is entering another lockdown from 00:01 on Sunday. And the whole of mainland Scotland will begin a new lockdown from 00:01 on Saturday 26 December.

The planned relaxation of coronavirus rules at Christmas has been scrapped for tier four areas. People will only be allowed to celebrate Christmas with members of their own household and support bubbles.

Elsewhere in England - across tiers one to three - the plan to allow "Christmas bubbles" from 23 to 27 December is being changed to Christmas Day only. There will also be a travel ban between England and Scotland throughout the Christmas period.

All areas of England have been placed in one of four tiers, depending on factors such as how fast Covid is spreading and pressure on hospitals

People in tiers one to three are advised not to travel into the new tier four areas.

And across all tiers the government has announced that people should now "stay local".

Tier four restrictions are similar to the last national lockdown in England, in November. They include:

Â· being asked to stay at home - although those who have to travel for education or work may continue to do so

Â· Social mixing will be restricted to meeting one other person from outside your household or support bubble in an open public space

Â· All non-essential retail will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, and indoor entertainment venues

Â· Gyms and indoor swimming pools must close but outdoor pools, sports courts and golf courses can stay open

Â· Support bubbles remain unaffected, as do the exemptions for separated parents and their children

Â· No-one in tier four will be allowed to join Christmas Day bubbles in tiers one to three

Â· People in tier four areas should not travel abroad, except in limited circumstances (including work and education) Â· Communal religious worship will still be allowed

The measures will be formally reviewed on 30 December.