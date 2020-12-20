Punjab Governor House hosts professional boxing fight

LAHORE: Governorâ€™s House Lahore hosted Pakistanâ€™s first-ever professional boxing fight on Saturday. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar inaugurated the fight in the presence of several federal and provincial ministers.

According to details, the WBC Middle East title boxing was held at Governorâ€™s House Lahore on Saturday under the supervision of British boxer Aamir Khan. On this occasion, the seating arrangement of guests was done in accordance with SOPs. All guests and players followed the precautions.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Punjab Information Advisor Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed and other federal and provincial ministers were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that boxing fans in Pakistan have got to see good professional fights and for the first time the professional fight has been held in Pakistan which is a victory of peace.

All facilities including foolproof security have been provided to international players.

Governor Punjab expressed gratitude to boxer Aamir Khan for coming to Pakistan and promoting boxing.

On this occasion, he said that there will be more boxing competitions in Pakistan in the coming days in which not only Pakistanis but also boxers from all over the world will participate.