Two teenagers held for sexually assaulting minor boy

Two teenagers were arrested for their alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a minor boy in District Central of Karachi on Saturday.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested during a search operation in the Paposh Nagar area. They were identified as 16-year-old Zubairuddin and 15-year-old Zainul Abideen.

Police said both the teenagers were students and they had sexually assaulted a minor boy who was playing outside his residence in the Paposh Nagar area.

A case has been registered against the suspects on the request of the victimâ€™s father and further investigations are under way.

Incidents of sexual assaults on minors have unfortunately been increasing as a day earlier on Friday, police arrested a man for an alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old boy in the Surjani Town area. Police identified the suspect as Areeb and the victim as the son of a welfare organisationâ€™s volunteer.

Police said the incident took place in Gulshan-e-Surjani, adding that the boy was playing outside his residence when the suspect took him to a playground in the area where he sexually assaulted him.