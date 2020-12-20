Opening of schools, colleges by Jan 11 demanded

Islamabad: The joint action committee of private schools and colleges has demanded of the government to open private educational institutions on January 11, 2021, says a press release. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Nasir Mahmood in Shakarparian.

Malik Azhar Mahmood, one of the organisers read out the declaration of the joint meeting.

All the participants of the meeting unanimously expressed their displeasure over the attitude of the government and said that all the departments are open and why only the educational institutions were closed. Reading out the declaration of the meeting, Malik Azhar Mahmood said that it was decided after mutual consultation of all stakeholders that the educational institutions would be reopened and standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be fully implemented. The government should waive one-year contribution of Social Security and Employees Old Age Benefit, they demanded. “All educational institutions should be provided interest free loans on easy terms,” Malik Azhar Mahmood said adding a Supreme Council comprising the presidents of all the organisations has been constituted in the meeting. “If the government tries to forcibly close our educational institutions, we will resist it,” Malik Azhar Mahmood said.