Tue Dec 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2020

Police foil child marriage

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2020

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police foiled the marriage of an under-age girl in Kot Diji. The Kumb Police of Khairpur received a distress phone call informing them that father of an underage girl (Aneesa Babar) was forcing her marriage. The police recovered Anisa who told them that her father Ghulam Shabbir and grandfather were forcing her to marry Zakir, s/o Khadim Hussain Babar, against her wish.

The police shifted her to the Woman Police Cell and will produce her before a magistrate on Tuesday (today). The police were conducting raids to arrest the father and grandfather of the girl.

Meanwhile, the Khairpur Police arrested Ali Hassan Brohi from Faiz Gunj, Shikarpur, for inhumanly thrashing a mentally challenged boy Adnan Ali Bhatti accusing him of stealing his bedsheets. The gruesome video of the incident went viral on the social media prompting SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud to order Brohi’s arrest for thrashing Bhatti.

