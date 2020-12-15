Bridegroom among four die in Okara road accidents

OKARA: Four people, including a bridegroom, were killed in different road accidents here. In the first incident, Tanveer, a resident of a village near Renala Khurd, was going on a motorcycle on GT Road when a bus hit him. As a result, he was killed on the spot. Renala Khurd police have registered a case. In the second incident, a speeding car overturned in Okara and hit a rickshaw, killing Naseem Bibi on the spot and injuring the rickshaw driver. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured rickshaw driver to a hospital. Police have started investigation. In the third incident, bridegroom Ghulam Mustafa Gujjar, son of Muhammad Amin Gujjar, a resident of Chorasta Mian, was returning from Minchinabad after his marriage when his speeding car collided with another car. As a result, the bridegroom was killed on the spot, while two women, including the bride, were injured. The injured women were shifted to a hospital. In the fourth incident, M Ansar of Depalpur was on his way when his motorcycle collided with a donkey-cart at Kutchery Chowk. As a result, he was killed on the spot. Depalpur City police have registered a case and started investigation.

INFLATION: Pakistan People’s Party leader Nawab Tariq Pathan has said that inflation, unemployment and economic exploitation have become the hallmarks of the PTI government. Talking to newsmen here, he said that the departure of the government was written on the wall, and the Lahore public meeting would be the beginning of a new journey of democracy in the country. He said that the PTI government had completely failed to bring about any change. Nawab Tariq Pathan said that due to the incompetence of the present rulers, the people had been suffering from the monster of joblessness. During its tenure, the PPP brought prosperity and development to the country and its people, and apart from major development projects in the country, it created millions of jobs and enhanced the country's infrastructure, he claimed. He said that Pakistan was an agricultural country, but in the last two and a half years the present rulers had consistently ignored the sector and the poor farmers were being exploited by not increasing the support price of wheat.

ARRESTED: On the directions of District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad, the district police arrested five accused and recovered narcotics from them. The police arrested accused Ghulam Mohiuddin with 25 liter liquor, accused Imran Khan with 20 liter liquor, accused M Khalid with 14 liter liquor and accused Aqeel Hassan with 20 liter liquor. Shergarh police raided the house of accused Ali Sher at village Hussaingarh and arrested him while he was running a brewery. The police also recovered 30 liter liquor and other accessories. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

BODY FOUND: The tortured body of an unidentified woman was recovered from Lower Bari Doab Canal near Okara. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy.