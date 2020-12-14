25 Chinese companies to invest in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said more than 25 Chinese companies had signed accords to invest in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.Chairing a meeting, Mian Kashif said several Chinese and other foreign companies were in contact with the FIEDMC for investment in the city.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was focusing his attention on economic growth in the country and foreign policy of the government had created a positive image of the country at international level due to which the foreign investors have shown their willingness to invest in Pakistan.

He said the Punjab government had promised full cooperation to FIEDMC, which was playing due role in fulfilling the prime minister's mission.

He said steps were also being taken to set up desks of Federal Board of Revenue, Board of Investment, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other agencies at the one-window service centre to facilitate customers under one roof.

He said steps were also being taken to set up an expo centre at Allama Iqbal Industrial City. The local and foreign investors were making investment of about Rs 357 billion in FIEDMC and Allama Iqbal Industrial City projects.

He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City had been developed over 4,000 acres of land near Sahianwala Interchange on Motorway (M-4) and it is equipped with all latest facilities.

16,296 plants for city beautification: Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Managing Director Asima Ejaz Cheema Sunday said the PHA had planted more than 16,296 plants at various areas to beautify the city.

The PHA MD said 6,398 plants were planted at the banks of Rakh Branch Canal and 9,898 in other parts of the city besides renovating Usman Park in Iqbal Town and developing new greenbelts.

Landscaping was also being conducted to further enhance the beauty of the city, she maintained.

She said the Parks & Horticulture Authority was making strenuous efforts to make “Clean and Green” drive successful. The PHA MD said field in-charges had been directed to get weekly performance reports of their towns and submit it to the PHA head office.

She said the performance of field staff would be checked and steps would be taken for green land development, plantation, landscaping and beautification.

He said the work on new greenbelt at Narwala Road in Jinnah Town, in commercial market of Gulfishan Colony and Shadab Park had been completed.

Similarly, a new park near PIA office Lyallpur Town has been developed. The development of 900x100 feet green belt in front of Dynasty Restaurant in Madina Town and development of new green belt of 400x100 feet in front of Chiniot Palace had been completed besides planting new trees there, she added.