How India destablises Balochistan

India has been working for the last 15 years or so on project “Destablise Balochistan” but now its aims and objectives are no longer hidden from anyone. The nefarious Indian project has gained extra momentum since the China-Pakistan Economic Corrdior was announced as New Delhi is deeply opposed to Pakistan gaining financial stability and moving ahead with development projects that are game-changers.

So how does India operate in Balochistan and works to harm Pakistani besides Chinese interests? First, India has been supporting proxies against Pak armed forces personnel, paramilitary forces, civilians and to attack ongoing projects in the province. These proxies are based in Afghanistan with tens of established camps, Indian trainers, visiting Indian officials and hundreds of million dollars support for sub-nationalists based there. These sub-nationalists are groomed believing that they would achieve an independent Balochsitan and then their woes whatever that may be would come to an end. The Indian-sponsored terrorists cross over from Afghanistan and have been attacking buses carrying Pakistan paramilitary and armed forces personnel in Balochistan, those patrolling and based near western and southwestern border areas, etc. Civilian areas, especially cities, are bombed using motorcycle and cycle bombs that kill and maim innocent people. Modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor are yet another target of Indian sponsored proxies. The Gwadar Pearl Continental hotel attack was claimed by the BLA and was sponsored by RAW in a bid to sabotage CPEC. The attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi was planned in the neighbouring country and executed with the assistance of RAW. Same was the case behind the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange building in Karachi. RAW was also involved in the kidnapping and killing of Chinese engineers in Balochistan.

Second, the Indian support for ultra-religious terrorists based in Afghanistan, who are opposed to Pakistan government, is continuing. These terrorists are given funds and provided targets in Balochistan to attack. Many of these targets are religious in nature or police or armed forces personnel. Civilians are also not spared. TTP and Harkatul Ansar are among those organistaions that are used for this purpose.

Third, India invites and sponsors openly sub-nationalist elements to New Delhi and its other cities. It sponsors conferences against Pakistan throughout the world, houses anti-Pakistan leaders and gives them directions and money to operate and work against Pakistan’s sovereignty and interests in Balochistan.

Fourth, there is a contingent of Raw and Indian armed forces officials that are groomed and based in Pakistan’s neighbouring countries to destablise Balochistan. Kalbhushan Yadav is one case in example. The Indian terrorist himself had confessed about his association with RAW. During his video confession screened on TV, the Indian agent also revealed that his country was sponsoring and orchestrating terrorism and separatist movements in Balochistan to sabotage CPEC, firmly corroborating what Pakistan had earlier mentioned in the dossiers presented to the UN Secretary General and the US government. Likewise, Indian External Affairs Ministry officially acknowledged the bona-fide status of Kulbhushan Yadav as an Indian citizen working in Iran. Recently, during a talk show, a retired major of the Indian Army Gaurav Arya, working for RAW, openly hurled threats at Pakistan and predicted a terror incident in Balochistan in 10-15 days. He openly stated, “I am in touch with all the separatists in Balochistan.” Also, he boasted that if not today, then after ten years, Balochistan will be a separate country (with Indian support) and you will have to go there with a passport.

Fifth, India uses local and foreign academics as levers to influence anti-Balochistan narrative. The services of these so-called intellectuals are used to prepare ground for creating enabling environment benefiting Pakistan's opponents at regional and international arena. Such machinations are meant to trigger an effective media campaign outside and inside a country to question the legitimate interests of the country on internet, TV screens as well as domestic and international print media. There are individuals on hire who tender stirring opinions essentially to undermine and damage Pakistan's economy, security, achievements in countering terrorism and an emerging optimistic image.

After Prime Minister Naredra Modi’s open admission about supporting terrorism in Balochistan, India cannot continue harping the fake tune of being victim of state-sponsored terrorism. New Delhi’s reputation has taken a serious beating as perception about it being a bully, a rogue power, is slowly but surely taking over the world.