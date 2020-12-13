Economy on verge of collapse, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that the PTI government had obtained record loans from international lending agencies in two and half years which were equaling the loans taken by previous governments over the last four decades.

And these huge loans were retracting Imran Khan’s own claims that he would commit suicide rather than holding begging bowls to foreign countries after coming to power, he said in a statement from Mansoora here on Saturday.

He said the national economy was on the verge of collapse due to confused policies of the PTI government but the rulers were conveniently oblivious to the pain and suffering of the common man crushed under the burden of scarcity and inflated prices of basic commodities and utility bills.

He said he was afraid that the country would have to pay the price for decades if the serious efforts were not made to bring reforms in key sectors. But, he regretted, it seemed the political elite on both sides of political divide, the PTI and the PDM, was not serious to address the problems of the people. He said the masses were starving, but the ruling elite was trying to protect its interests.

“Inflation and the unemployment turned the life of the millions of people miserable but ruling elite is paying no heed to the common man’s problem,” he said.

Senator Siraj regretted that PTI government failed to strengthen process of accountability and introduce reforms in other key sectors including judiciary, education and health sectors.

It continued the policies of its predecessors and proved itself agent of the status quo, he added.

Sirajul Haq asked the political parties to adopt serious attitude and sit together to address genuine issues of people.

He demanded the rulers develop a solid strategy to counter Indian propaganda against Pakistan. He regretted that the PTI government failed to constitute a national Kashmir policy to give a befitting response to Indian aggression in occupied valley.

He appealed to the people to be the part of the JI struggle to break the shackles of status quo and put the country on the path of development.