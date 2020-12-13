Railway stations security tightened

LAHORE : Security high alert has been declared at railway stations across the country.

Additional security personnel have been deployed at Lahore Railway station in view of security arrangements.

On the instructions of IG of Pakistan Railway Police Arif Nawaz Khan, security has been placed on high alert at railway stations and other railway installations across the country.

Railway police commandos have been deployed at entrance and exit points of railway stations and patrol in trains has also been increased. AIG Admin Pakistan Railway Police Muhammad Atiq conducted a show of force at Lahore Railway station and reviewed security arrangements.

The AIG said foolproof security arrangements have been made to deal with anti-national elements.