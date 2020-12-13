The entire world is dealing with the threats of the Covid-19 pandemic. Millions of people across the world have died because of the virus. Even though the number of coronavirus-related deaths has been relatively lower in Pakistan, the situation is not quite satisfactory. New cases are being reported every day. It is, then, quite unfortunate that the Balochistan government hasn’t taken any concrete steps to provide the healthcare facilities across the province. For example, hospitals in the Awaran district lack the basic facilities. There is only one private hospital where only three doctors are present. The doctors who are working there are overworked and have to deal with a large number of patients. They need better facilities so that they can treat Covid-19 patients in a better manner.

Haneef Baluch

Awaran