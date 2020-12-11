RCB serves notices on encroachers

Rawalpindi: The Enforcement Cell of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) launching its anti-encroachment drive conducted operation in Peshawar Road markets and bazars on Thursday.

The plan to initiate operation against encroachers and cartpushers was taken on the directions of Station Commander and president of the Cantonment Boards, Rawalpindi and Chakala, Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani who the other day paid surprise visits to Peshawar Road and other wards, expressing concern over the presence of hub of encroachment and pushcarts in bazars and markets.

The Enforcement Cell headed by Mohammad Murtsem evolved a strategy to launch grand operation against encroachments and removal of pushcarts from markets and bazars falling in RCB limits.

As per strategy, the staff of enforcement cell on first day conducted operation in Peshawar Road and took action against dozens of encroachers and also confiscated pushcarts from bazars and markets. The enforcement cell staff also served notices to over 133 people who had illegally occupied the places and made encroachments. A special police force of RCB also accompanied the enforcement cell staff during operation.