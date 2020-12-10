Navy win Match Race National Sailing Championship

KARACHI: Navy won the Match Race National Sailing Championship 2020 conducted here at the open sea in Clifton.

Navyâ€™s team, comprising Najeeb Ullah Khan, Raja Qasim Abbas, Khalid Hussain, Rahman Ullah and Tariq Ali, won gold by smartly overcoming all odds through excellent application of skills. Army, led by Muhammad Ayub, secured second position and PAF, led by Muhammad Sajjad Abbasi, won bronze.

The weather was good to sail in as the wind was light.

The races were conducted at Open Sea near Clifton beach in the J/80 Class Boat. In the first Round Robin series, 15 races were conducted between the six teams. At the end of the first phase, three top teams Army, Navy and PAF were shortlisted for the second and third Round Robin series of races.