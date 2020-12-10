MLS lost nearly $1 billion in 2020 revenues

NEW YORK: Major League Soccer lost nearly $1 billion in revenues in a pandemic-hit 2020 season, commissioner Don Garber said Tuesday, and it must make key decisions for 2021 without knowing when spectators might fill stadiums again.

Garber said the 26-team league is concerned about next year’s prospects even with a Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon as it would be unable to handle another year like 2020.

“The losses have been dramatic,” said Garber. “Clubs are going to have to manage their economics as diligently as possible. We’ll make adjustments... that’s the reality of managing a pro sports league in the middle of a pandemic.”

MLS concludes its 25th campaign Saturday when the defending champion Seattle Sounders try to capture their third title in five seasons by beating the host Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup final.

The season was shut down after two weeks last March by Covid-19. Teams returned with an “MLS Is Back” tournament won by Portland in a bubble atmosphere in Orlando, then finished the season in empty home stadiums.

“Our revenue for the enterprise, our league and our clubs, is down almost a billion dollars compared to last year,” Garber said.

Teams have announced layoffs, players took a 5 percent pay cut and MLS has laid off 20 percent of its staff. “We’re at the peak of the pandemic,” Garber said.