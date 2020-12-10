close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
SHC asks PCB to respond to Kaneria’s plea

Sports

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and others on a petition of former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria, who wants the court to direct PCB for making his representation before the International Cricket Council (ICC) under its rehabilitation programme.

The petitioner submitted that PCB has refused to represent his case for rehabilitation programme at ICC which was discriminatory.

He submitted that several players who were awarded punishment for spot fixing were included in the rehabilitation programme and were later allowed to participate in cricket activities with some conditions but he was not being allowed to do so.

He requested the court to direct the PCB to induct him in the rehabilitation programme of ICC and allow him to participate in cricket activities.

SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar after preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to PCB and others to file reply on the petition.

