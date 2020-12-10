Tayyab, Nasir make semis at Pakistan International Squash

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal stayed on course for a final showdown as both the players made it to the semi-finals of $12,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament with hard-fought victories here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Wednesday.

Top seed Tayyab rallied back from one game down to beat emerging Muhammad Farhan Hashmi 7-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5. Hashmi displayed some exciting squash upfront as he succeeded in matching his opponent in every definition of the game. His quick picks helped him stay in the first game where he displayed some exciting squash to go 1-0 up in the game. The second game also saw some entertaining squash with Tayyab making sure that he put in all his efforts to keep Hashmi's challenge away. Tayyab was tested to the limit by the youngster even in the second game. Hashmi conceded the second following a tough neck-and-neck fight.

Tayyab however was seen playing his best squash in the third and fourth games where he managed the upper hand.

Nasir Iqbal upset second seed Asim Khan in an interesting battle. Following a close first game that could have gone either way, Nasir picked up the momentum in the second and won it.

Asim then fought back to take the third banking on his resolve to live up to his seeding. His aggressive style and ability to play hard squash were evident in the third. However, he was no way near to his best in the third where Asim was seen making numerous unforced errors.

Waqas Mehboob just proved a piece of cake for Israr Ahmed who won 11-3, 11-3, 11-8 in straight games. Farhan Zaman also lost to Amaad Fareed in straight games. Amaad won 11-8, 11-7, 12-10.

In the quarter-finals of $6,000 women's event, top seed Amna Fayyaz had an easy sailing against Anum Mustafa Aziz 11-4, 11-5, 11-7 while second seed Faiza Zafar beat Rushna Mehboob 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 in straight games.