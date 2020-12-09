Special Assistant, Afghan envoy discuss steps to boost trade

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan on Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking solid steps to promote bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

“Now it is time to take tough decisions to boost trade with Afghanistan to resolve trade barriers between the two neighboring countries,” he said this while presiding over a meeting with Afghan delegation.

Afghan Consul General Najibullah Ahmadzai led the Afghan delegation during the meeting while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment (KPBOIT) chief executive officer and the Afghan commercial attaché, elaborated on the promotion of bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan, said a handout.

Afghan consul general said that there were numerous opportunities for Pakistan to invest in the health sector of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan can invest a lot in the supply of pharmaceutical industry as well. He said that increasing scanning facilities at the Torkham border would significantly boost bilateral trade as well as facilitate investors from both sides.

The Afghan consul general said that with the commercial activities a new era would begin and lasting peace would be restored. KPBOIT CEO Hassan Dawood Butt said the provincial government had forwarded special proposals to the federal government for promotion of trade activities with Afghanistan.

He said that it had been suggested to the federal government to allow flights operation from Peshawar to Kabul for patients and other emergencies, increase the number of scanning machines at Torkham border, open sub-branches of the province's major hospitals in Afghanistan. Special Assistant CM Abdul Karim assured the Afghan delegation that serious and concrete steps would be taken to increase the number of scanning machines at Torkham border with the cooperation of the federal government.

He said that the transit facilities from Azakhel Dry Port would be provided to Afghan investors, and frequent meetings will be held to promote trade activities.