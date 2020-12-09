close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 9, 2020

3,901 coronavirus patients in Sargodha Division

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 9, 2020

SARGODHA: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood Tuesday said there were 3,901 positive patients of coronavirus in the division and the total number of deaths across the division reached 128 and 61 prisoners were affected by the corona.

The commissioner stated this while presiding over a review meeting regarding coronavirus. Briefing the meeting, Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Riaz said samples of 88,287 patients were collected from across the division so far.

Latest News

More From Pakistan