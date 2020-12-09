3,901 coronavirus patients in Sargodha Division

SARGODHA: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood Tuesday said there were 3,901 positive patients of coronavirus in the division and the total number of deaths across the division reached 128 and 61 prisoners were affected by the corona.

The commissioner stated this while presiding over a review meeting regarding coronavirus. Briefing the meeting, Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Riaz said samples of 88,287 patients were collected from across the division so far.