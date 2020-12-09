Non-construction of bridge in Upper Chitral resented

CHITRAL: The elders here on Tuesday expressed anguish and anger over the government failure to establish a temporary steel bridge on the stream at Istaro point in Torkhow in Upper Chitral to facilitate the local residents.

Speaking at a press conference here, Maulana Israruddin, Shabir Ahmad Khan, Sheikh Salahuddin, Waqas Ahmad and others said that the government was informed well in time that over 65,000 residents of Torkhow areas in Upper Chitral would remain cut off from the rest of the country if the steel bridge was not set up before the advent of winter season.

They said that there would be an acute shortage of edibles and other essential items in case of snowfall in the winter season.

They said that the bridge at Istaro was washed away by the flash floods but no one bothered to reconstruct it to facilitate the local residents.

They added that people were now faced with such a difficult situation as the traffic was diverted to a dangerous and difficult route which would also get blocked after the possible first snowfall in the area.

The local residents, the CDM office-bearers, said were faced great hardships, including shortage of edibles and medicines, after being cut off from the rest of the country.

They appealed to Chitral Scouts commandant, corps commander Peshawar and army chief to take steps for erecting a steel bridge at Astaro point in Torkhow in Upper Chitral so the local residents could be facilitated during the current winter season and snowfall.

This bridge is of utmost importance for the area. It will link many small villages of the area and people will get closer to each and trade will flourish.