Artistes stage protest

PESHAWAR: The artistes on Tuesday staged a protest to urge the authorities to redress their grievances.

Carrying banners and placards, the artistes gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders asked the provincial government to take practical steps instead of making mere commitments.

They demanded the government to hand over Nishtar Hall to them and also provide them health cards.

They also sought residential colonies and special wards in the government hospitals.

They claimed that though the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government had announced monthly stipend for the artistes, they were being denied the facility.

“The government must include all the genuine artistes in the list and provide them Rs30,000 monthly as stipend,” said one of the artistes.

They demanded a quota in government services for children of artistes, otherwise, they would stage protest demonstrations outside the Chief Minister’s House and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.