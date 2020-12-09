Sindh players featuring in squash events with little practice

KARACHI: Sindh’s squash players are finding themselves at a huge disadvantage in the national and international events being held in the country this month.

“The provincial government has imposed a ban on all indoor sports activities from November to January due to the covid-19 rise in Sindh,” said a local coach while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that this situation has badly affected Sindh’s squash players as they are not getting any practice since all squash courts in the province are closed.

“Six players from the province are participating without any practice in the on-going $12,000 Pakistan International Squash Championship in Islamabad,” he added.

He said that Sindh’s players are already nowhere in the national squash circuit due to their poor performance and now this situation is hurting them more.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has announced two high-prize national events this month in Islamabad and Peshawar.