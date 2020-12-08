PML-N MNA from Sargodha submits resignation

ISLAMABAD: PML-N MNA from NA-90 Sargodha, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed sent his resignation to the party leadership a day before a meeting of the heads of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM). The heads of PDM parties will meet here in the federal capital on Tuesday (today) to decide the future course of action. Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, who became the first PML-N MNA to send his resignation to the party leader, said that the decision to tender resignation was taken in a meeting chaired by Shahbaz Sharif.

“I am with Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and will remain with his leaders,” he said, adding that the PTI government had become a burden on the country and the nation. The resignation sent by the PML-N MNA to the party leadership is also a signal to the rest of PDM parties that the PML-N intends to emphasis on option of tendering resignations from the assemblies.