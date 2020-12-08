close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
Steps taken to maintain law & order reviewed

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday reviewed the steps taken to maintain law and order, countering terrorism and actions taken under the National Action Plan (NAP) during the last 11 months.

The regional police officers informed the IGP that the overall law and order situation in the province remained under control due to comprehensive planning, well-calculated strategy and proactive policing. The police chief was informed that an aggressive campaign was launched against narcotics and illegal weapons dealers.

