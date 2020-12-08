Over 50 awarded karate belts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Unique Karate Club (UKC) organised a belt award ceremony in Lahore in which more than 50 students were awarded belts in different categories.
Following players were awarded belt certificate:
Yellow Belt: Ahmad Maqsood, Abubakar, Ayan Asif, Asadullah Sohail, Ch Sameer Ahmad, Ismaeel Muzammil, Omer Adnan, Abdullah Afzal, Abdul Wahab, Adil Abbasi, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Ahmed, Musab Ahmed, M. Dawood Ahmad, Saad Asim, Muhammad Talha, M. Shaheer Iftikhar, Anas bin Shiraz, Abubakar Ishtiaq, Musa Tariq, Maha Tariq, Maleeha Tariq, Ahmed Salman, Ayesha Zahid, Zukhraf Liaqat, Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Zeerak and Muhammad Daim.
Brown Belt: Fajar Iftikhar.