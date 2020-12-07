JUI-F protests against arrest of PDM activists in Multan

TANK: Scores of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) workers on Sunday took to the streets against the arrest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) activists in Multan.

The workers of JUI-F took out the procession and marched through bazaars and commercial areas while carrying placards and banners inscribed with anti-government slogans.The procession was also joined by their supporters and well-wishers to show solidarity with PDM. The demonstrators later staged a public meeting outside Tank Press Club.The protesters were also chanting anti-Israel slogans, besides deploring rising prices in the country.On the occasion, speakers criticised the incumbent government of PTI, which they said was planning to recognise Israel state.They said they would make the Lahore rally successful at any cost.