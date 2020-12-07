Attacking the messenger: My govt is victim of media, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated his vow that he will never grant amnesty to the opposition, saying that "they are wrong if they think they can pressurise me".

During an interview to a private TV channel, the prime minister spoke at lengthabout corruption and the role the society must play in its eradication. "These people have billions in properties that were accumulated when they were in power."

"The media wants them to be treated [fairly] but there is no holding such people equal to others," he said, saying that people of far less serious crimes were also languishing in jails and so there can be "no pardoning for people of such crimes".

Imran Khan said that a media house and some journalists were trying to save PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and they went to the court so that Nawaz be allowed to deliver speeches. He said some journalists named it freedom of expression. While Nawaz had been sentenced by the court and he was a criminal and a section of media was showing it’s loyalty to the PML-N leader.

It may be mentioned that the prime minister has many a time passed remarks about media. In April this year, Imran Khan said that he had witnessed the highs and lows of Pakistani media.

"I have seen ratings of TV anchors go up and also, go down," he said. "Respect and dishonour both are in Allah's hands. If someone thinks he can bring dishonour to another person, he is wrong."

The prime minister said that Pakistani media was used to hide politicians' corruption. "[TV] anchors were given money to do planted programmes," he said, adding that current affairs shows had become 'meaningless' for people. "Current affairs programmes produce no results," he said.

At the start of the year, Imran Khan during the World Economic Forum summit accused journalists of penning libelous stories and anti-democratic propaganda in the name of news coverage.

When asked at the about the uptick in recent years of journalists complaining about harassment and intimidation, Imran said, "I can honestly say that no democracy would allow this sort of thing that's going on."

At first, he acknowledged that criticism plays a vital role in democracy, saying: "There's nothing better than criticism. Criticism is … the difference between a democracy and a dictatorship; [it's] why democracies forge ahead of dictatorships."

But then Khan also seemed to take offense at the media's view of the government. "You would not know democracy would be facing that sort of criticism," he added.

Imran comparing what he saw as Pakistan's lax press rules with stricter UK laws. Libelous stories, such as those about him being engaged in illegal activities or his cabinet members not paying taxes, would never be permitted elsewhere, he said.

"[The UK's] libel laws are such that no one can get away with someone on the television saying, 'I've just heard the prime minister's wife has left him.' If you say that in England — you libel someone like that — there are consequences," Khan said.

"Unfortunately, we still find ourselves defenseless because we can't protect ourselves," he said, claiming the government was a victim of — rather than an enemy of — the media.

"In the past, we might have [had] issues but I honestly feel that Pakistan's media is more vibrant [and] free and sometimes crosses the line more than any other media in the world," Khan said.

Last year in December, while addressing in Gujrat, the prime minister said that mafias were present in the Federal Board of Revenue and other government institutions, in politics and in newspapers. He said newspapers carried bad news (against the government) everyday. Those journalists who had benefited from the corrupt system in the past were now writing against his administration, he added.

Last year in November, while addressing the Rehmatullil Alameen (SAW) Conference on State of Madina and Concept of Islamic Welfare State in light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that there are mafias in bureaucracy, media and politics and these would have to be defeated through struggle.